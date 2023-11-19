LIVESTREAMING: The Next Gospel Star on CeeJay TV - Season 4, episode 5

Sun, 19 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Next Gospel Star Season 4 TV reality show comes your way every Sunday live on Angel TV, Agoo TV and CeejayTV @8pm and also on GHOne TV @9:30pm.
You can also catch the livestreams on all CEEJAY TV platforms.
Don’t forget the ultimate winner of the next gospel star season 4 drives home a car and also receives a 10,000 cedis cash prize. 2nd prize winner gets 7,000 cedis and 3rd prize winner takes home 5,000 cedis.
You can vote for your favourite contestant by dialling *365*300# and then enter his/her name
Watch the livestream below:
