Lagos state govt to investigate hospital where BB Naija star Rico Swavey died

The late Rico Swavey died while on admission at a hospital in Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has said it will probe all the medical practitioners who were behind the 30-second video clip showcasing the final moments of a former reality TV star, Patrick Fakoya, aka Rico Swavey, while on admission at a hospital.

This was made known by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who stated that the government had commenced an investigation into the matter.



He said, “That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conduct of those who appeared in that video.”



The nurses were attempting to lift him onto a bed when one of them pulled out a phone and began recording him.



Another nurse was overheard warning her colleague not to do so.



“You people should stop making the video; somebody is dying, you people are making video,” the nurse said.

The viral video has attracted condemnation from members of the public.



Reacting to the video, a Twitter user, Alexander Peters, condemned the action of the nurses.



He said, "The license of these nurses should be immediately withdrawn and they should be arrested."



Another user, Stanjhae De Werey General wrote, "Health attendants were just making videos and laughing while someone was dying Sorry rico #ricoswavey"



Meanwhile, according to Peter Felix, the poor health sector in the country influenced the negligence displayed by the nurses.

"It's not about the nurses... This same nurse will perform well in a better system. Nurses are suffering in this part of the world," Peter said.



Douchess of Nkwerre said, "I think a lot of them put there just choose to study medicine or nursing cause they believe it's lucrative. No passion for HUMAN LIFE at all.



“May God accept your soul Rico," another user, Douchess of Nkwerre added.



Rico died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 12, 2022.



The BB Naija reality TV star was said to have sustained injuries following a tragic road accident around Lekki/Ajah in Lagos.

Before his death, another former Brother Naija Housemate, Tobi Bakre had championed a campaign to raise funds for Rico Swavey’s medical treatment. Bakre said Rico Swavey had been placed on life support and was in need of funds.



Bakre had tweeted, “Please help save Rico. He had a really bad car accident.



“We have to keep him on life support and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle.



“(We) can’t do it alone. Please click on the link to donate at ricoswavey.com.”