Laruso releases visuals for 'Yaaro' single

Source: Albert Elorm Agbeshie, Contributor

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Larruso has served fans with the official video for his latest dancehall song titled ‘Yaaro’.

The Jadon Shatta Entertainment signee stormed his residence in Accra Newtown to shoot the song which makes reference to how he was perceived at the start of his career.



Directed by Chris Figer, the visuals of this particular song re-enacts the daily lifestyle of prison inmates, the prevalence of clique fights between inmates, and harassment of inmates by prison wardens.



This to an extent represents the career struggles of the young dancehall crooner as he ascends stardom.

Check out the official video for “Yaaro” below.





