Lasmid breaks silence on VGMA performance flop

Rising Ghanaian artiste, Lasmid did not have the best of nights at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) despite bagging two awards on the night.

Almost three months after the incident, the artiste has opened up about his performance on the day which was marred by technical hitches.



According to Lasmid, the incident was basically a day gone bad as things did not go as planned.



“So I climbed that stage, I did my best. We wanted the best in our minds to come out so everyone can say the boy has put in work. It didn’t come like that,” he stated on Metro TV’s Entertainment Review.



Lasmid at the 24th VGMA walked home with Best Hiplife Song and Best New Artiste but was the subject of heavy criticism for his performance.

According to him, he felt disappointed in himself for his performance.







