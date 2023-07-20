Latest video of Zionfelix strolling with Minalyn on the streets of Germany stirs confusion

Shortly after Minalyn took to Instagram to issue a stern warning to Zionfelix about taking down her birthday post, a video of the supposed ex-couple strolling with their baby is making rounds on social media.

An anonymous social media user, who secretly recorded Minalyn and Zionfelix having a family time on the streets of Bremen, Germany, circulated the video and this has since sparked a discussion on social media.



The said video has since sparked confusion online, considering the fact that Mina has portrayed that all is not well between her and Zionfelix, and yet, spends time with him in private.



Interestingly, it has been alleged that Mina was with Zionfelix on the same day she instructed him to pull down the birthday post, as their ‘hangout’ video was recorded on that particular day.



Mina was captured in a pair of rigged jeans with a white long-sleeved shirt and a black waist belt in her video with Zionfelix.



Checks on her Instagram page capture a picture of her in the exact outfit.

This development has stirred massive reactions from some netizens who have wondered if they are playing ‘mind games’ with Ghanaians.



Others also wondered why Mina will publicly create the impression that she isn’t with Zionfelix any longer if they are still together.



