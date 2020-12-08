Leila Dzansi unhappy about Dumelo’s loss

Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo

Ghanaian filmmaker Leila Jewel Djansi has expressed her utmost disappointment following John Dumelo’s defeat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

In a bid to congratulate her colleague, John Dumelo, for a good attempt at this year’s election, Ms. Dzansi believes the election was conducted solely on bribery.



“Elections conducted on bribery SHOULD always end in a loss. #GhanaDecides. But, my Jonivi did so well that, it will keep the MP on her toes to WORK FOR THE PEOPLE. Congratulations John Dumelo,” she said.



She however advised Mr. Dumelo not to give up but rather come back more trained and ready in the next four years.



“Try again by championing causes in your industry; FILM. Let’s SEE your history of serving. There’s so much to be fixed in Ghana’s film industry. Please lead that fight and then, you come back trained and ready.” She said.

Leila also advised her followers who have political ambitions, saying: “Guys, if you desire politics in your future, start NOW where ever you are. Cultivate a habit of serving and leading initiatives. Don’t wake up one morning and start bribing, braiding, pounding, and bonding cos you want votes. That’s disrespectful to the people. Start now! Brighten the corner where you are. Politicians need to stop taking voters for granted. You can’t bribe folks with laptops and when you win, your kid goes to Harvard and the voters’ kids struggle for desks and jobs. Very proud of how assertive Ghanaians are becoming. Hope the entire gen pop catches up soon.” She added.



