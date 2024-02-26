LilWin explains why he featured Ramsey Nouah, other nollywood stars in his new movie

LilWin and Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has responded to criticisms after he decided to feature Ramsey Nouah and other nollywod stars in his movie titled “A Country Called Ghana.”

According to him, the decision to feature Nigerian actors stems from the fact that he wants his new movie to gain global recognition.



In justifying his claim, he cited an instance where some of the American movies feature stars from China and India, adding that he adopted a similar approach when strategizing his upcoming film.



Speaking in an interview with Power FM monitored by GhanaWeb, LilWin lamented about the backlash he has received for featuring nollywood stars in his movie and explained why he took the decision.



“People are questioning why I involved Nigerian artistes, but the truth is without international stars it will be difficult for the movie to thrive. Even in American movies sometimes, they feature Chinese and Indian movie stars. So why are people complaining because I featured Nigerian artistes in my movie?



"I don’t understand. Can you feature all Ghanaian movie stars in one movie? No. So if you want to make strides you have to feature outsiders because it’s not meant to be consumed by Ghanaians alone but internationally when I upload it on Netflix. Nigerian music artistes feature Chris Brown, Eminem and other international stars because they want global recognition,” he said.

He remarked after some personalities in the creative arts sector including Mr. Logic raised concerns about LilWin’s decision to use Nigerian actors for the 'A Country Called Ghana' movie at the expense of Ghanaians.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB