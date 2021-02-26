Local festivals will be packaged to entice foreigners - Tourism Minister-designate

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister-designate, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister-designate, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has hinted at plans to package Ghanaian festivals to attract patronage.

There are over 70 festivals celebrated across the country every year, 29 forts and castles and 8 mausoleums but the patronage of these festivals and tourist sites according to a report by the Tourism Ministry is low.



Taking his turn at the vetting, the Minister-nominee proposed partnership with business and advertisement of these festivals as a solution.



“We will develop a comprehensive program to market festivals to attract international and local patrons by partnering with hotels, businesses to package it,” he said.



Stressing the need to boost domestic tourism, the former minister of Business Development said he has plans of instituting a program to promote corporate tourism.

“The corporate tourism will be a partnership between the tourism ministry and other stakeholders to encourage corporate organizations to visit our tourist sites during their leave days… we will start with government workers and I urge parliament to spearhead this corporate tourism,” he said.



He said promoting festivals and tourism sites will not only target the international market but promote domestic tourism.



“According to the World Tourism Organization, 54% of revenue from tourism is domestic and in 2019 about 620,000 Ghanaians moved across in the country”



“Domestic tourism also promotes national cohesion and reduces rural-urban migration” he added.