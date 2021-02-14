Lovers to spend Valentine’s day via zoom, other virtual platforms

On every 14th February, people go out with their special someone, loved ones, families, and friends to spend quality time with them.

But with the outbreak of the coronavirus, the government has outlined measures Ghanaians need to follow to help curb the virus which is fast spreading.



Pubs, restaurants, beaches, cinemas, night clubs have been banned from operating till further notice and on valentine’s day, these are the places most people visit to have fun.



Lovers have restrategized to still celebrate the day due to the restrictions.



In an interview with some Ghanaians, they stated that the day-celebration would be enjoyed via virtual platforms. From video calls on zoom, google meet, WhatsApp, and so on.



They noted that the gifts bought would be sent to their loved ones via courier services or bus.

One of the interviewees told GhanaWeb that, “I am actually sitting at home, I am not going anywhere...we’ll do zoom. If you want to send gifts to anybody, you send it via bus or anything but not seeing the person in person.”



“We are all seeing how things are going now. Some of the pubs, restaurants have been closed so we’ll just be in our one corner to have fun,” another added.



Watch the video below.



