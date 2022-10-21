Lydia Forson cites Nigerian author in dig at Akufo-Addo

Actress Lydia Forson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has captured all the 'remarkable' projects that have been completed and commenced under his leadership in the 'Presidential Review', a newsletter that highlights all the good times being done under his administration.

Nana Addo's loud praise for his government comes at a time a section of the populace is complaining of economic hardship and what they describe as the woeful performance of the Ghana cedi under their watch.



Reacting to the president's tweet on October 30 that spelt out new awards being won and his recent tour to some regions, actress Lydia Forson, called out the government for delighting in what they term as an achievement while in reality the nation is headed for distraction.



Borrowing a quote from Nigerian novelist and poet, Chinua Achebe in his book Things Fall Apart, she tweeted: "The lizard that jumped from the high Iroko tree to the ground said he would praise himself if no one else did."



Also in the newsletter, the NPP headlined Nana Addo's pledge to fight illegal mining, "We shall surely eradicate galamsey - Akufo-Addo'.



The Vice President's achievement was also captured in the headline that read: "Boy's Brigade Ghana honours Bawumia" and another that read "We've made progress in providing water and sanitation to Ghanaians - Bawumia."

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Manhyia North, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has alleged that some media practitioners in the Ashanti Region have taken bribes from the opposition party, National Democratic Congress to denigrate the governing NPP in the region.



“Journalists have taken money and they sit on radio to insult the government. Their agenda is mainly to make the NPP look bad in the area but the truth is that the government is doing well for Asanteman,” said Opoku Prempeh at the sod-cutting ceremony of the Suame Interchange on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.







"The lizard that jumped from the high Iroko tree to the ground said he would praise himself if no one else did."



Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe. https://t.co/dfmvjVzYqa — miss forson (@lydiaforson) October 20, 2022

COVID - yes.



Russia /Ukraine- yes



WEAK FUNDAMENTALS - HELL YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAA



The fundamentals have just exposed us. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) October 20, 2022

Dollar is GH15??!!!! The fuck?! What !!!!!!!!



Have I missed a whole week or something?! — miss forson (@lydiaforson) October 20, 2022





