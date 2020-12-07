Lydia Forson lauds EC over a smooth voting process

Actress Lydia Forson has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) following what she desorbed as the smooth electoral process in the December 7 elections.
Eligible voters in the country are currently casting their votes to elect a president and Members of Parliament to manage the affairs of the country for the next four years.
“I just finished voting. The process was smooth, easy and I didn’t spend more than 15 minutes there. Very impressive. How was your experience been so far?” she wrote
I just finished voting.
The process was smooth, easy and I didn’t spend more than 15 minutes at there.
Very impressive.— miss forson (@lydiaforson) December 7, 2020
How has your experience been so far?
cc @ECGhanaOfficial #ElectionDay #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/z3CeA6HqUv
