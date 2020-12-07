0
Menu
Entertainment

Lydia Forson lauds EC over a smooth voting process

Lydia Forson 65 Actress Lydia Forson

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: 3 News

Actress Lydia Forson has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) following what she desorbed as the smooth electoral process in the December 7 elections.

Eligible voters in the country are currently casting their votes to elect a president and Members of Parliament to manage the affairs of the country for the next four years.

“I just finished voting. The process was smooth, easy and I didn’t spend more than 15 minutes there. Very impressive. How was your experience been so far?” she wrote

Source: 3 News
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: