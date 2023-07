MEPA 2023 opens, call for nominations announced

The nominations are now open

Source: MEPA

The categories and nominations for the second edition of the Media and Entrepreneurship Prominence Awards have been announced.

The 2023 edition, slated for November, will comprise of 9 categories, namely Fashion, Media, Entertainment, Music, Business, Film, Social Media, Visual Arts, and Society.



Under Fashion, the categories are:



- FASHION DESIGNER OF THE YEAR



- PHOTO MODEL OF THE YEAR



- MAKE - UPS ARTIST OF THE YEAR



- MODELING AGENCY OF THE YEAR



- FASHION MODEL OF THE YEAR



- FEMALE / MALE MODEL OF THE YEAR



- FEMALE HAIRSTYLIST OF THE YEAR



- MALE HAIR STYLIST (BARBAR)



- BEST DAPPER OF THE YEAR



- FEMALE / MALE FASHION DESIGNER



Those under Entertainment are:



- MC OF THE YEAR DJ OF THE YEAR



- TIKTOKER OF THE YEAR



- MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR



- BEST DANCER OF THE YEAR



- EVENT OF THE YEAR



- YOUTUBE SKIT OF THE YEAR



- BLOGGER OF THE YEAR



- YOUTUBE SERIES/MOVIE



- YOUTUBE FAVORITE ACTOR/ACTRESS



- CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR



- YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF THE YEAR

Under film, the categories are:



- BEST ACTOR OF THE YEAR BEST ACTRESS OF THE YEAR



- BEST COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR



- FILM PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



- FAVORITE ACTOR OF THE YEAR



- BEST TV SERIES OF THE YEAR



- MOVIE OF THE YEAR



- FILM EDITOR OF THE YEAR FILM DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR



- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR



- EMERGING ACTOR/ACTRESS OF THE YEAR



- SUPPORTING ACTOR/ACTRESS OF THE YEAR



- MALE/FEMALE LEAD CHARACTER OF THE YEAR



- DISCOVERY ACTOR / ACTRESS OF THE YEAR



- PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR



Under Media, the categories are:



- MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR



- NEWS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR



- BEST TV PROGRAM OF THE YEAR



- TV HOST PRESENTER OF THE YEAR



- TV REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR



- SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR



- ONLINE NEWS CASTER OF THE YEAR TV/RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR



- TV/RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR



- ENTERTAINMENT SHOW/HOST

- SOCIAL PROGRAM OF THE YEAR



- SPORTS COMMENTATOR OF THE YEAR



- DISCOVERY NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR



- LIFESTYLESHOW/HOST OF THE YEAR



- MCR OF THE YEAR



- TV/RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR



- NEWS EDITOR OF THE YEAR



- GOSPEL PRESENTER OF THE YEAR



- RADIO PASTOR OF THE VEAR GOSPEL SHOW/HOST OF THE YEAR



- ONLINE NEWS PORTAL OF THE YEAR TV/RADIO



- PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



- DISCOVERY TV/RADIO OF THE YEAR



- RADIO LIVE WORSHIP HOST OF THE YEAR



- MOST PROMISING TV/RADIO PRESENTER



- MALE/FEMALE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR



Under Music, nominees will fall under:



- ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



- DISCOVERY ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



- DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



- HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



- HIP POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR



- VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR



- GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



- BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

- HIPLIFE/HIGHLIFE/SONG OF THE YEAR



- SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR WORSHIPPER OF THE YEAR



- ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR



- MALE/FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



- DISCOVERY DANCEHALL/HIGHLIFE ARTISTE



- ARTISTE MANAGER OF THE YEAR



The areas under Social Media are:



- SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR



- SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR



- ACTIVE SOCIAL MEDIA USER OF THE YEAR



- SOCIAL MEDIA ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR



- SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION OF THE YEAR



- SOCIAL MEDIA BRAND INFLUENCER



Under Visual Arts, they are:



- DIGITAL ART OF THE YEAR



- SCULPTURE ART OF THE YEAR



- PAINTING ART OF THE YEAR



- PENCIL ART OF THE YEAR



- PAINTER OF THE YEAR



Those under Society are:



- DANCE GROUP OF THE YEAR



- USHERING AGENCY OF THE YEAR



- WHATSAPP GROUP OF THE YEAR



- MOST INFLUENCIAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

- PHILANTROPIST OF THE YEAR



- FOUNDATION OF THE YEAR



- HARD WORKING YOUTH OF THE YEAR



- REAL ESTATE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



- MAGAZINE WORKER OF THE YEAR



The last category, Business, has the following:



- C.E.O/MOST PROMISING CEO OF THE EAR



- LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENTS



- ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR



- PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR



- MOST PROMISING ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR



- BEST COMPANY/BUSINESS OF THE YEAR



- BRAND AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR



- PRINTING COMPANY OF THE YEAR



- BRAND INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR



- BEST HERBAL DOCTOR/CLINIC OF THE YEAR







According to Daniel Agyei Baafi, organiser of MEPA, the event is to honour exceptional entrepreneurs, film makers, media personalities, and individuals across Ghana.



“This year's edition is going to be exceptional and one of its kind because it is an improvement of what happened in the first edition.



“We are even more excited about this edition because it will allow for people to engage and meet with a lot of renowned media personalities, entrepreneurs, celebrities, CEOs, among others,” he said.



Some past awardees of MEPA are Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Dr. Time Daso, Dr. Amuzu, Agyakoo, Nana Semanhyia, Brother Sammy, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, among others.



Nominations are now open and you can follow details on the flyer below to file.