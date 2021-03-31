MTN hitmaker’s RBJ talks about his inspiration and upcoming single

MTN Hitmaker's Ronny Bryan Johnson (RBJ)

Starting music at a young age, Ghanaian singer RBJ always found inspiration in his mother and now he is a graduate of the musical reality show MTN Hitmaker.

MTN Hitmaker has birthed great acts such as Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kurl Songx, Koo Ntakra, Freda Rhymz, and many more and it seems RBJ is the next big star from the show.



With his highest stage being that platform, RBJ believes the reality show has helped to build his courage, whiles teaching him how to invest in his craft.



The singer is about to release his debut single after the competition titled ‘Oluwa’, and he talks to us about the song, being part of MTN hitmaker, and what we should expect from him.



Pre-Order Oluwa: https://ffm.to/rbj-oluwa





Who is RBJ?



RBJ is a Ghanaian Afropop, afro-beats, and RnB singer whose dream is to take over the world with his melodic and rhythmic flow.



Why the name RBJ?



RBJ means Ronny Bryan Johnson. I chose the name RBJ because it reveals my real identity and what I represent as an African artiste.



How did music start for you?

Music started for me at a young age. My mum is and will always be my biggest inspiration. She made me love everything about music. I remember the first song she played to me. Since then, music is everything I stand for.



How will you describe your sound?



A rhythmic vibe with an upbeat melody that is what I represent.



Who or what has been your inspiration?



My mum is my biggest inspiration and my music has always inspired me.

What has been your hurdles in the music?



Finding the right management to understand who I am and help me execute my plans as an artiste.



You were contestant at the MTN Hitmaker, how has it helped shape your career?



It has made me more confident, made me believe in what I do is unique and also enabled me to invest more into my craft as an artist.



What inspired your upcoming release ‘Oluwa’?

My life and how grateful I am for how far God has brought me.



What should fans lookout for in 2021?



Fans should lookout for the best of me and should kindly stream my music to support me.