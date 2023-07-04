0
Mabel Okyere breaks down in tears as she recounts story behind her hit single 'Anuonyam'

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Ghanaian Gospel artiste Mabel Okyere cried on set as she recounted the story behind her hit single ‘Anuonyam.’

Speaking with OPD on Adom 106.3, the gospel minister indicated that even though she is not the songwriter, she connects with the song on a deeper level because it tells her personal story.

“I believe God gave the song to Nana Boateng (songwriter) to give to me because it tells my life’s story. I went through a lot after my 2018 song release.

"The doctors named many diseases. I thought I’d die, but God had a plan for me. I recorded the song, but it’s tough to fully listen to it because I cry whenever I hear it,” she said amid tears.

‘Anuoynam’ has been trending on social media with the hashtag Ahayekwanho. Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans have expressed their love for the song by posting videos online.



