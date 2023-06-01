1
Menu
Entertainment

Mabel Okyere’s ‘Anuonyam’ song goes viral

Mabel Okyere.jfif Mabel Okyere

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Gospel musician Mabel Okyere released ‘Anuonyam’ (Glory) in the middle of May 2023, and it has since garnered a lot of popularity on social media.

After a hiatus, Mabel has made a massive comeback with her newest single ‘Anuonyam.’ Many gospel lovers and fans have taken to social media to post videos and raving comments about the song.

‘Anuonyam’ is available on all digital streaming platforms; YouTube, Apple Music, Audiomack Boomplay, etc.

It does not come as a surprise because she has been a big name in the gospel industry. Mabel has collaborations with several musicians like Ernest Opoku and Brother Sammy, among others.

Many Ghanaians know Mabel from her big hit “Biribi hia Me,” released in 2013. She was nominated in the category of Best Gospel Song at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2017.

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe