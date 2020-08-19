Entertainment

Mahama doesn’t deserve this nationwide mockery - Reggie ‘n’ Bollie

Ghanaian musicians, Reggie 'n' Bollie

Ghanaians have over the past few weeks been taken aback by the circus of secret revelations involving some renowned personalities in the country.

In the course of public rants and unwarranted revelations, former president John Dramani Mahama was eventually dragged into the circus.



The term “Papa No” which is the local Asante Twi term for “that man” has now been attributed to the former president to signify his alleged diverse roles in the ongoing public naming and shaming.



This has also turned out to be a rewarding venture for persons who seek to capitalize on the issue to score political points.



While several personalities have shied away from commenting on the issue, lest they be included, Ghanaian music duo, Reggie 'n' Bollie, in an attempt to douse the raging fire on social media, have commiserated with the former president.

In what has been described as disrespectful and untoward, the two insist that nobody deserves to be subjected to the nationwide mockery former President Mahama is going through.



They have called on Ghanaians to restore the “core African values and respects we have for or elders.”



The post dated August 18, 2020 with a picture of the John Mahama attached reads in part; “nobody’s father or husband deserves this level of disrespect and nationwide mockery. Let us go back to our core African values and have respect for our elders, social media is making most young Ghanaians lose our way n values.”





Praying for ex-president John Mahama and his family, nobody’s father or husband deserves this level of disrespect and nationwide mockery. Let us go back to our core African values and have respect for our elders, social media is making most young Ghanaians lose our way n values???????? pic.twitter.com/TuDyxfqAkb — Reggie n Bollie (@ReggieNBollie) August 18, 2020

