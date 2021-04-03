Malcolm Nuna celebrates 3Music Awards win with ‘Baba’

Source: RankingNews Gh, Contributor

After being crowned as the next rated act at the 4th edition of the 3 Music Awards, Ghanaian singer Malcolm Nuna thanks ‘Baba’ with a new video.

Baba is a song on Nuna’s debut album Hasta La Vista, and the music video directed by Aphro is an extension of his gratitude.



Malcolm talks about his blessings as well as the celebration of achievements in his music career so far.



Born Malcolm Nunana Hehetror, the versatile singer, songwriter, and performer, who burst onto the scene in 2019, recently released his maiden 17-album ‘Hasta La Vista’.

Some of the songs on his album include ‘Blind Love’, ‘Odo Yewu’, ‘Touch And Go’, ‘Money Man’, ‘Baba’, ‘Spintex Life’, and ‘Party’ among others.



