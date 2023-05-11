Malcolm Nuna's comment on mystery lady he was spotted with at the VGMAs

Yaa Baby and Malcolm Nuna at the VGMAs

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and rapper, Malcolm Nuna has finally spoken about the kind of relationship that exists between himself and the beautiful young lady he was seen with at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The VGMA was not the first time the ‘Benzo’ hitmaker and this pretty lady have been spotted together publicly, however, it appears to be the first time a lot of people have taken notice.



In an exclusive interview he granted Zionfelix some days after the mega awards event which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference on Saturday, May 6, 2023, Malcolm Nuna disclosed that contrary to public perception that the lady is his girlfriend, she is just her best friend.



He named the lady Yaa Baby and added that they have been friends for a very long time. He assured that there is nothing intimate about their friendship.



The ‘Talk Talk’ crooner also disclosed that the beautiful young lady did not even have the slightest inclination that she was going to be at the event till it was just about a few hours to the event.

When Zionfelix asked him if he has ever considered dating her, Malcolm disclosed that it never crossed his mind, however, he will not have an issue if that should be the case in the future because Baby Yaa is a pretty and kind lady.











