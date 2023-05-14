Man narrates how his girlfriend broke up with him after he sponsored her university education

Heartbroken man narrates how girlfriend jilted him. File Photo

A middle-aged man based in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has narrated how his former girlfriend jilted him after sponsoring and investing his life-saving in her tertiary education.

His world came crashing down when the mother of his lover, declared that she was not going to allow her daughter to marry an illiterate. He was informed that their daughter deserved a better man



He was left heartbroken with no option but to pick up the pieces and move on with his life.



Narrating his ordeal on Pure FM, the man who kept his identity secret urged men ad women who have been in his position to never take the law into their own hands or rain curses. According to him, the universe as a way of dealing with such ungrateful individuals.



"I can't calculate the money I spent on this lady. In the early 2000s, I had over 300 million in my account. I faced challenges...you can't go scot-free after making a fool of your lover. God will judge you," he said.



The man who has healed from the heartbreak narrated his story to serve as a motivation to others.



"In my case, the mother of my girlfriend was aware of our relationship including her coming to my house. They could cook and bring it to me in the house.

"I single-handedly took care of this lady, and provided all her needs at the University but at the end of the day, she jilted me with the excuse that I wasn't taking her on dates."



To his surprise, his girlfriend wanted to put dirt on him but all efforts proved futile. She ended up walking away from the relationship despite his plea.



"This was her strategy, she used to pay me unannounced visits at midnight thinking that she will find me cheating and breakup with me but I was faithful to her...following all her failed attempts, she took me out one day and told me the biggest shock. According to my girlfriend, her mother thought I was in school all this while. She stated that she wasn't gong to allow her daughter to marry an illiterate despite me taking care of her through university. Her family knew me, this same woman was cooking and sending me food," he shared.







