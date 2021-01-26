Many gospel musicians are uncultured - Counselor Lutterodt

Counselor Lutterodt

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Controversial Ghanaian counselor cum pastor, Cyril Lutterodt who has made his name best known on the lips of majority of citizens in the country says Ghanaian gospel musicians are lacking proper training to back their calling into the ministry of God.

According to him, 7.5 percent out of 10 percent of gospel musicians are uncultured - making the industry inappropriate venture to the glory of God.



Speaking on the 'Best Entertainment Show' on Okay FM, Lutherodt said the calling came upon many gospel musicians with the opportunity to just sing without any proper guidance.



"The gospel fraternity itself, because they're not well trained, they're not well cultured. If you take 10 percent out of our gospel artistes, you can count 7.5 percent of uncultured beings in the gospel fraternity. The calling came unto them because there was an opportunity to sing - so they've not gone through any proper training to be called gospel artistes" he said.



His comments come at the back of Prophetess Cecilia Marfo snatching a microphone from colleague gospel singer Joyce Blessing at a public event and supposedly prophesied that she should make amends with her estranged husband as God uses her for His work.

In a video circulating on social media, Cecilia Marfo is seen snatching the microphone from Joyce Blessing at the end of year thanksgiving service of the Unity Group.



Cecilia Marfo after snatching the microphone is heard ordering Joyce Blessing to go back to her husband because God has blessed her through her marriage.



This has become topical on social and traditional media with people condemning the actions of Cecilia Marfo for causing the singer much embarrassment at such a public place.





Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor