March 2 declared 'Burna Boy Day' in Boston

Nigerian singer and Grammy winner, Burna Boy, has been honoured by the City of Boston, Massachusetts, in the USA, with his own day.

The Boston City Council issued a statement on February 29, 2024, declaring March 2nd as "Burna Boy Day" to celebrate his achievements and contributions to culture and diversity.



The statement, signed by Councillor Ruthzee Louijeune, praised Burna Boy's legacy as a source of inspiration and empowerment for marginalized voices.



The statement said Boston was committed to recognizing and celebrating its multicultural landscape through various events, festivals, and community initiatives.



“Boston’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating culture and diversity is evident in the range of cultural events, festivals, and community initiatives that showcase the city’s multicultural landscape; and Burna Boy’s legacy serves as a reminder of possibility, reminding us to continue amplifying voices that have long been silenced or overlooked; Now, therefore be it.



“That March 2, 2024, is designated Burna Boy Day in the City of Boston.” the statement read.

