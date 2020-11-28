‘Mark My Words’ book launched to chronicle common mistakes made in English language

Reverend Isaac Aggrey, Author of the book

'Mark My Words', a book which chronicles common mistakes in the use of the English language has been launched in Accra.

The two-volume book, a social commentary on language use, authored by Reverend Isaac Aggrey, a Lawyer and a Pastor of the Word of Life Christian Centre, highlights the use of appropriate language in communication.



A former advisor of the Bank of Ghana, Mr Kofi Adu Labi, who launched the book, commended Mr Aggrey for writing it.



He said the book had been written in an easy-to-read style and would help to address the pitfalls in the use of the English language and would help students in the country to become literates in the English language.



Mr Labi urged the author not to rest on his oars, but continue to write more books to enlighten the Ghanaian and global community.



Former Chairman of the National Media Commission, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, who reviewed the book said it elucidated on common mistakes found in the use of the English language.



He said English was very difficult and confusing because of the numerous rules and exceptions associated with the language. "If the past tense of take is took why is the past tense of bake not book, but baked," he asked, stressing Mr Aggrey succinctly explained that in his book.

The former National Media Commission Chairman expressed regret about the poor attitude some people show towards the English language, stressing "English is our official language and must be used correctly.”



He entreated the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment to adopt it as a supplementary reader for Senior High Schools and tertiary students.



Mr Aggrey in his address said the book had been born "out of a passionate desire to draw attention to the importance of words, and more importantly, the appropriate use of words," and pointed out that it took him seven years to come out with the volumes.



Mr Aggrey indicated that the book was not an attempt to produce a typical book on English grammar, rather an effort to provide a social commentary on language use.



The Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited Mr Daniel Wilson Addo who chaired the programme commended the author and described the book as educative and insightful.