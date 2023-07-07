Marriage is 'good', 'important' but not enough to kill yourself for - Auntie B

Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh (Auntie B)

Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, better known as Auntie B, has argued that while marriage is "good" and "important" it is not something one should seek at their own detriment.

The veteran actress popular for her roles in hit TV series such as Concert Party and Efiewura, was on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, July 6, 2023.



“I am not married at the moment,” she disclosed to host Nana Romeo.



“Marriage is important, it’s good,” she said. “When by God’s grace, someone comes into your life and you get married, hold and cherish it dearly.”



However, “if you are not yet married, don’t kill yourself for it,” she added.

She cited a marriage she knows that did not hold for even eight days and another where the person has for years endured horrible experiences comparable to “the battering of sea waves” even though they pretend to be okay in public.



“This person does not look [as good] as they did before marriage,” she noted, stressing that “It’s two things: if the opportunity comes, fine, but if it doesn’t, at this point in my life, I’m not bothered.”



In a near-comic remark, she said she had “tasted all there is from super small to super big” so much so that “if, naturally, the act [sex] was done through the mouth, I’d have lost all my teeth by now.”



She clarified: “It’s not like I double date or I am promiscuous but I have tasted it all before so if I am not yet married, I won’t kill myself.”

“Ultimately, may God’s will be done,” she added. “So, if God brings it, I’ll hold it and nurture it.”



She said “the man who will be lucky” to marry her will have such a great experience.



Auntie B intimated that she knows how to handle marriage and “pamper a man to get pampering from same”.



She advised her fellow women to learn how to pamper their men unless they wish to lose them to rivals who have mastered that.

The best marriage, she also said, is marked by “truth and understanding”.



She emphasised she is not picky when it comes to choosing male partners.



“God created all men so I’m fine with whatever I get,” she added. “What matters is the level will correspond to mine so that when we’re in bed, everything will be great.”



She said even if the opposite happens, there are multiple styles to explore intimately and in the worst case scenario, “it is my duty to groom and appreciate it” and not murmur.

Romeo asked if she would marry football superstar Asamoah Gyan at his request given her publicised feelings for him.



"Oh, he'll marry me," she answered. "Why would one block marriage?"



Laughing, she told host Nana Romeo, "You shouldn't have asked this here" though.



In a 2019 Delay Show interview, Auntie B revealed she once dated the comic legend Santo for six years. Santo was married at the time. He died at 67 in 2002.