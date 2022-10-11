Married women must be wary of roles they take to maintain fame - Mercy Johnson

Actress, Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress and film producer, Mercy Johnson Okojie has advised actresses, especially married women and mothers to be cautious of the parts they play in their quest to maintain their fame.

This she said was because Purity, her first child, has started looking into her history. She said her 10-year-old daughter is intellectually developing and has started to inquire about her former way of life.



The actress and mother of four, claim to fame occurred soon after she entered Nollywood as a result of her participation in passionate and contentious sequences.



She said after having children, she had to do a quick U-turn, but her daughter seemed unhappy with her decision-making in the past.



She wrote: “My daughter is growing. She gets hold of my phone sometimes, begins to google, and goes like, ‘Mum, my friends said…’ And they’re very inquisitive.



“When you grow past a certain level, you try to go ahead and do better. For me, you don’t need people to tell you what’s right or wrong.

“Age is telling on me. I’ve grown past that level, I’m answerable to too many people: my husband and my kids. I hate to embarrass them in any way."



She started her professional acting career in 2002 as a teenager at the time and had just completed her secondary school education.



Mercy got her big break when she starred in “The Maid” where she played the lead role in the film and became an instant star from there.



The actress married Prince Odianosen Okojie in 2011 and they have four children with the eldest been 10 years old.



