‘Martha exposed her boobs in movies years ago, did such roles make sense? – Radio presenter asks

In the wake of issues on Martha Ankomah and Kwadwo Nkansah (LilWin)’s social media fight and legal tussle, Ghanaian radio presenter, Nana B, has posed a question.

Martha Ankomah was purported to have cemented her stance on not taking up roles or storylines that do not make sense.



To that effect, she was said to have turned down roles from Kumawood directors, a situation, which prompted LilWin’s attacks.



However, amid the reactions and counter-reactions online, the Accra FM radio presenter has quizzed if some sultry roles Martha played in movies back then, made sense.



He made such remarks during a discussion with Kumawood director Asare Bediako, who insisted that LilWin shouldn’t have taken Martha Ankomah’s comments personally.



Asare Bediako opined that Martha’s act of rejecting certain types of scripts is solely her decision and should be respected. He also emphasized that LilWin shouldn’t have attacked the actress because her statements were not directed at her.

“If LilWin had contacted Martha and she had told him that the script did not make sense, then he has a point. What’s important is that as script writers, we should make our stories make sense,” the actor cum director retorted.



However, in a sharp response, Nana B queried, “About 10 years ago when Martha was working with Venus films, she could put her breast on display, she could strip around her breast. Did such roles make sense?.”





A few days ago, Martha Ankomah filed a lawsuit against LilWin for defamation among others.

In a copy of the writ of summons made available to GhanaWeb, Martha prayed an Accra High Court for damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by the defendant (LilWin). She is also demanding compensatory damages for the dent in her reputation.



Martha’s action was taken in response to LilWin's recent attacks on her for declining to work with Kumawood, and the remarks, according to her, have injured her reputation.



LilWin’s response



LilWin, on the other hand, appears unenthused about Martha Ankomah’s court action against him.



Employing the words of the National Democratic (NDC) chairman, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, he took to social media and shared the popular, “Any idiot can go to court' video.

Court order



Meanwhile, LilWin has been issued an eight-day ultimatum to appear before an Accra High Court or face the consequences.



"You are hereby commanded that within eight days after service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of service, you do cause an appearance to be entered for you. And take notice that in default of your so doing, judgment may be given in your absence without further notice to you," parts of the summons contained.



