Masculinity is not for men only – Life Coach

Co-founder of Leadafrique International, Michael Ohene-Effah

Michael Ohene-Effah, the co-founder of Lead Aafrique International has disclosed what masculinity really means and how society defines it.

Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show, Mr. Ohene-Effah said, “The traditional understanding of masculinity is everything that has got to do with a manliness. It is what defines and makes a man and it’s a social contrast where we have agreed and created a moulded man to have certain characteristics.”



He stated that, men who show characteristics such as strength, courage, leadership, taking charge among many others are classified as being masculine when it shouldn’t be because women who possess and display such characteristics can as well be call masculine or manly..

“These men are fitted in this mould of masculinity so even if you are a lady and you share some of these characteristics, you are also classified as masculine because society assumes that these qualities and traits must only be displayed by men but, they differ,” he emphasized.