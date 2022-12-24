Masked rapper Kwayku back with drill banger 'I Do Me, You Do You'

Artwork for I Do Me, You Do You song

After joining forces with Ghanaian rapper Strongman on his debut Hip Hop song titled 'The Intro', the new sensational rapper Kwayku readies a new one and his titled this one 'I Do Me, You Do You'.

The rapidly growing UK-based hip-hop/rap artist uses this to reassure his detractors that their criticism won't have an impact on his musical career or way of life. He continues by discussing his hobbies and the things that bring him joy.



The young, gifted rapper is well known for donning a mask; he does it both to conceal himself and to enable him to lead a regular life separate from that of a celebrity.

It is a known fact that Kwayku finds motivation and inspiration in the music of renowned rappers and hip-hop icons.



On this brand-new song from the rapper, he once more conveyed his message in a unique and vibing way on the drill instrumentation thanks to award-winning producer Atown Beats. Atown Beats produced and mastered this new one from rapper Kwayku.