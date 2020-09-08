Entertainment

Massive crowd at Teshie Homowo Festival despite coronavirus

Despite the ban on social gathering, hundred's of Teshie inhabitants, last friday, 4th September 2020, gathered to celebrate their the Homowo festival.

Homowo is a festival celebrated by the people of Greater Accra to hoot at hunger. Each year, the Ga community celebrate the festival in remembrance of the toil of their ancestors.



Although the global pandemic has forced a ban on social gatherings, communities like Nungua, Jamestown among others couldn't celebrate with much crowd as they will do in the previous ones.



Nevertheless, Teshie, a coastal community in the Ledzokuku Municipal District, in the Greater Accra Region celebrated it with a huge crowd.



Motorcyclers and bicycle riders took over the streets whiles DJ's mounted sound speakers to entertain the crowd admist the car traffic.

It was a beautiful occasion with memorable events.



