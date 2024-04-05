‘May your life be sweet’ - Nigerian actress praises Ghanaian driver for returning her phones

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph

A Ghanaian Uber driver has won the admiration of many after he returned two phones belonging to renowned Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph.

During a trip to see her sister in Ghana, Anita accidentally left her two phones in the Uber.



The driver, demonstrating remarkable honesty, brought the phones back to the location where he had dropped Anita Joseph off and patiently waited for her to retrieve them.



Touched by this gesture of integrity, Anita Joseph took to her Instagram handle to share the news and show her appreciation by giving the driver a monetary reward.



In the video captioned, "May your life be sweet", she said, “I encountered an Angel in Ghana. I went to visit my sister at her hotel. I left my two phones inside this taxi and he brought them back… 1 iPhone and 1 Samsung... We were outside already calling Bf when we saw a taxi and he brought it smiling. What manner of human? Help me pray for him and wish him well,” he said.



She also asked for his contact details, suggesting a desire to maintain communication.



She also seized the opportunity to advocate for the virtues of honesty and kindness in today's world.