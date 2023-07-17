Maybe you married an Abass in spirit, keep your ‘depressed self’ off me! - Abass Sariki warns Ayisha Modi

Abass Sariki has angrily issued a stern warning to Ayisha Modi, asking her to desist from what he described as parading falsehood against him.

The popular businessman cum Sowutoum chief, who seems to have had enough of being labelled as Ayisha Modi’s husband, has asked the socialite to stop parading the said narrative, which he finds embarrassing.



In recent times, there has been confusion over Ayisha’s true relationship with Abass as both parties have shared their true sentiments.



Ayisha keeps insisting that she is Abass Sariki’s ‘favourite wife’, a claim the latter had always disputed.



But in a new development, Abass Sariki has tackled the issue with a more heated approach.



In an interview with Daily View, he described the situation as heart-wrenching.

“We have never been in a relationship. Ayisha is a friend and a sister. She is not my wife! This issue makes my heart ache! I can’t ever marry her and it’s time she takes it out of her mind.



"Maybe she likes me, that’s why she keeps mentioning my name. if she has feelings for me, she should keep it in a bible and pray over it and even God will never permit it. She should stop mentioning my name anyhow. If she is depressed, I am a mental man. Tell her not to try me. I need to focus on other important things. She keeps embarrassing me. Mentioning my name anyhow,” he fumed.



Abass, who said he has crossed his patience limit, has asked Ayisha Modi to heed his warning or face his wrath.



“I did the first interview and said she isn’t my wife but it seems it didn’t get to her. What does she want from me? I have a family but she keeps embarrassing me. If she wants problems, then I will give it to her. This is more than a warning. I have a big family I cater for. I don’t like this at all. Maybe she married an Abass in spirit but it’s certainly not me,” he established.





Ayisha Modi’s earlier accusations against Abass Sariki



One can recall that Ayisha Modi disclosed that she and her supposed husband, Abass Sariki, are facing a whole lot of issues.



Citing one of the reasons for their current feud, Ayisha Modi said one of her friends slept with him.



Narrating what led to that act, Ayisha said it all began when Abass Sariki was meant to settle the said friend’s marital issues and they ended up in bed.



“My friend had a problem with her husband and she had been constantly embarrassing him husband in public. I told her to seek counsel from Abass because he fixes problems of that sort. She f**ked him. They f**ked. This brought about a lot of issues. We currently have a lot of issues,” she stated during an interview on TikTok.

Ayisha Modi on reasons Abass Sariki can never ditch her



Earlier in a Tik Tok discussion, Ayisha Modi bragged about her impact on Abass Sariki’s social status, while condemning rumours that she had been ditched by him.



“If not for me, who knows Abass Sariki? I am a boss lady. I am hardworking and rich. For a woman of my caliber, no man can leave me. Do you think a man can ditch me? Be the type of woman that anytime you step in public with your partner, and he requests assistance, you’ll be able to provide. When he asks for $20,000, you can give. When he asks for $3,000, you can give. Be the type who can financially support her partner’s business. Be honest. can a man abandon this type of woman? Can he?” she stated.







EB/BB

You can also watch some of our programmes below.







