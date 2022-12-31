3
Meek Mill 'tours' Jubilee House

Meek Mill Jubilee House.jpeg Meek Mill was in town for the Afro Nation concert

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper Meek Mill was a guest at the Jubilee House on Friday but it is unclear whether or not he met the president.

The rapper posted a series of photos on his instagram status showing him outside and inside the Jubilee House with members of his team.

One of the photos showed him at the main conference hall at the presidency posing for a photo as he pointed at the giant coat of arms on the wall.

Members of his team are seen engrossed in some discussion.

One of the photos also showed him at the main entrance of the facility with another person. There is also a photo shared on Twitter showing him with some persons believed to be presidential staffers on the compound.

The other photo he posted was of himself and Gyamkroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of the president but it was clear that the particular photo was taken elsewhere and also at night.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
