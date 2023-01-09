Meek Mill trends after dropping footage of video shot at Jubilee House

Meek Mill was in town last December for the Afro Nation concert

American rapper Meek Mill was one of the guests at the Afro Nation concert in Ghana over the Christmas holidays.

A rough riding powerbike session, claims of his phone having been pickpocket at an event, fighting off hoodlums before getting on stage to perform and meeting with the president at Jubilee House, were some major highlights of his time in Accra.



Meek Mill is back in the United States but his name is back in the trends here in Ghana.



On late Sunday, January 8, 2023; the rapper posted an Instagram reel announcing that he was set to release a new track.



It turns out that portions of the said video were shot in and around the Jubilee House during his visit.



He is cited in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern - and later in a sitting area rapping.

Social media users are incensed about what they describe as near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds.



Major influencers on Twitter especially have attracted comments that are largely critical of government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video.



It must be noted that a small portion of the commenters are justifying it, stating that it is not too much of a big deal.



See some comments below:





As Meek Mill come turn wanna Jubilee House into a music video set, I think it’s only fair to allow @wanlov to shoot a second video for “Toto” there. pic.twitter.com/TDctLShhII — Zeinat Issahak (@Zeinat_Issahak) January 8, 2023

I don’t care what political party you belong to. Please don’t politicize this Meek Mill nonsense at the Jubilee House under my tweets. How do you not see the main issue here? Smh — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????? (@OleleSalvador) January 8, 2023

Meek Mill shot a music video at the Flag staff house????????? ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/CDE4Piwwwc — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) January 8, 2023

I hope the outrage isn’t about the fact that it’s Meek Mill, cos respectability politics…



Like, that’s not the problem here. — Kuukuwa Manful (@Kuukuwa_) January 8, 2023

How can I explain to my children that my president opened the seat of our government to Meek Mill, a foreign musician to shoot his music video in it? How? Imagine Sarkodie wants to shoot a music video in the White House? Can this happen in America? pic.twitter.com/LHr3SBp5fR — Kwame Dussey???? (@fatheranthoni) January 8, 2023

Meek Mill says he would buy his mama a house; pointed at the Jubilee House and then went on to caption the post on his IG as ‘Presidential Villa.’



Kyeresɛ fellow Ghanaians fie na y’alisty no wɔ Meqasa no oooo! — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????? (@OleleSalvador) January 8, 2023

This is Meek Mill using our Jubilee House.



The seat of the Ghanaian government. Where the highest authority of the land operates from.



A so-called security zone where you can’t even stand outside and take a photo. pic.twitter.com/X9RPkgxZS0 — paulkplorla???????? (@paulkplorla) January 8, 2023

Option 1: Meek Mill deletes that video and shoots another one.



Option 2: shatta wale or Sarkodie also records a video at using the presidential podium.



Option 3: Stonebwoy records a video at the White House. — شقيق Edem عاد (@imbrakoby) January 8, 2023

So the fighting Kwame Nkrumah fight all last last ebi Meek Mill wae take come shoot video. — Ameyaw Bulldoc☀️ (@AmeyawBulldoc) January 8, 2023

SARA