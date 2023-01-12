Meek Mill video: Government must 'learn lessons' – Diaspora Office at the Presidency

Akwasi Awua Ababio, Director of Diaspora Affairs

According to the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Akwasi Awua Ababio, officials at the Jubilee House did not know American rapper Meek Mill was shooting a music video when he visited.

He has also asked that Ghanaians pardon and move on from the controversial issue in light of Meek Mill's apology.



Mill paid a courtesy call to President Akufo-Addo at the Golden Jubilee House on Friday, December 30, 2022.



Gyankroma, the president's daughter, facilitated the visit.



"I'm really very excited that my daughter Gyankroma insisted that you should come and say hello to me and I appreciate that very much," the president said when he welcomed Meek Mill.



He also commented on the large crowds that took part in the festival Meek Mill headlined, Afro Nation, at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square, Accra.

"I heard about last night… Wow! And it's happening at a time when a lot of places in West Africa are in a lot of difficulties and here we have what? A hundred thousand or something more coming out to party, to listen to you and enjoy themselves, it is something really extraordinary,” the president commented.



While at the presidential palace, with his entourage, the Philadelphia rap star had apparently performed a freestyle and captured it on camera for a music video.



After posting it on social media and receiving torrential backlash, he deleted it.



Monday, January 9, 2023, Meek Mill apologised in a series of tweets and said: "I don't think they [Jubilee House officials] knew it was video footage when we asked to shoot. It [was] a small camera and one kid..."



Appearing on Accra-based Asaase Radion on, January 10, Akwasi Awua Ababio was asked by the host if the video was shot on the blind side of the Jubilee House.

"I'd say certainly and for those who were around at that time, they didn't know a video was being shot, yes," he answered.



“I think that from this Meek Mill video issue, lessons should be learned because while we do want Africans from the diaspora coming here, there must be an understanding of limitations," he also said.



“The fact is that what makes Ghana so attractive is the fact that we have so much diversity and tolerance here; with respect to religion and belief and especially security,” Ababio added.



Today, Wednesday, January 11, speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, he assessed Meek Mill's actions as “a case of youthful exuberance that has been exhibited."



"When you are dealing with young people, you have to make room for some of them overstepping their mark. In the context in which we find ourselves, when those who have overstepped have apologised then we need to move on,” he concluded.

However, the North Tongu representative in Parliament, Samuel Okudjato Ablakwa, is also of the view that Meek has to be forgiven.



"It does appear Meek Mill’s multiple apologies to Ghanaians are quite sincere and should be accepted by all," he has written on Facebook.



"My only serious reservation, however, is his claim that he engaged in all that deplorable desecration and major security breach on the blind side of officials," he noted a caveat, asking: "Is the President safe? Is Ghana safe?"



The MP concluded with: "This has, without a scintilla of doubt, further justified earlier demands for urgent investigations & severe sanctions."