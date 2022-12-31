Meek Mill wants to sign a Ghanaian artiste to his record label

Meek Mill

American rapper and entrepreneur Meek Mill, bornRobert Rihmeek Williams, has expressed his interest in signing a Ghanaian artiste to his record label.

Mr Williams record company is called Dream Chasers.



Friday, December 30, 2022, he tweeted: "I need [an] artist[e] from Ghana on Dream Chasers!!! [sparkling star emojis]."



British-Ghanaian disk jockey and 'We Move' hitmaker DJ Paak suggested Ground Up Chale rapper Lalid in the comments.



Multiple award-winning actor Prince David Osei mentioned Black Sherif.



The 2MG music company suggested their artiste Lyrical Joe and attached videos of his performances.



Meek Mill's Dream Chasers is a joint venture with Jay Z's Roc Nation, and is the namesake ofhis acclaimed mixtape series titled 'Dreamchasers'.

Mill is in Ghana as part of the 2022 headliners for the Afro Nation music and arts festival.



Ahead of his performance Thursday night, he was seen on a quad bike and in the company of the Ghana DC bike stars.



The 35-year-old has also complained about being pickpocketed and losing his phone. He disclosed this via Instagram.



"They pickpocketed me for my phone. SMH [shaking my head]. Bring that jawn back if you got it!!!" he wrote on his Instagram Story.



'Jawn' is a Philadelphia slang word often used in place of a thing, place or person when one cannot or does not want to be specific.