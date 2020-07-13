Entertainment

Meet Efe Grace, a worshipper with beauty

Efe Grace, musician

Meet the beautiful gorgeous gospel diva, Efe Grace, a worshipper and singer with exceptional classic beauty.

The daughter of Ghanaian gospel legend, Reverend Mensah Bonsu, thrills her Instagram followers with her all captivating red top and smooth black jeans, sighted by Skbeatz Records.



Efe Grace is one of the much growing contemporary gospel minstrels creating great impact in the lives of Ghanaians, and globally with her songs.



She currently has two songs, ‘King of Glory’ and ‘Lord have your way’ to her credits, which are enjoying airplay on various digital online platforms and YouTube.

In one phrase, what will you say about the beautiful gorgeous minstrel, Efe Grace?





Source: Skbeatz Records

