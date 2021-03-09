Meet Ghanaian model who starred in Burna Boy’s Onyeka video

Ghana has always been a hotspot of music videos, thus it wasn’t a surprise when Burna Boy decided to shoot his Onyeka video there.

Onyeka is a single off Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated album ‘Twice As Tall’ and its video featured some wonderful models.



One of such models is Ghana’s very own Jacob Nii Amu-Quaye Mensah known by his brand name Thymar.



The Model hails from Jamestown a coastal suburb of Accra which was also featured in the Onyeka video.



With aspirations to star in big budget Hollywood projects, this is a step in the right direction for the model, as Burna Boy is currently leading the new crop of African Artists penetrating through the American music industry.



Despite showcasing on events such as Passion for Fashion, Runway Ghana, Mr. Model Africa, Accra Fashion Week, and more, it is obvious the young model has gained a wider range of admirers since shining bright in the Onyeka video.

Muse Africa caught up with the young model and he shared how he was cast for the video and the impact it has had in his career among other things.



How were you casted for Burnaboy’s video?



I was actually called to send my pictures for casting, so through that I got casted for Burna boy’s video ONYEKA



How does it feel to be part of the video?



It feels great and I am excited to be part of such a project because Burna Boy is one of the big artiste projecting Africa through his music.

What has been the reaction since the video came out?



I have had a lot of people calling me for projects. Which I am happy about because it means my work is going far and if I keep up with it I am also going to be putting Ghana on the Map too.



What are your aspirations?



It’s to work for bigger brands globally and to feature on international projects.



What or who inspires you

For what inspires me, that would be everything and everything is Art if pay attention, and I want to be telling that story.



And for who, Alton Mason inspires me a lot, The way he walks on the runway, his work attitude, his poses, and his sense of fashion are top-notch.



And also Victoria Michaels inspires me too, you look at her and you get this fulfillment and motivation that it’s possible. Her passion, determination, zeal, and love for Art are just so attractive. I feel the positive energy around her.



Share some of your previous work experience?



I have had the opportunity to be most runway shows which include Passion for Fashion, Runway Ghana, Mr. Model Africa, and Accra Fashion week, Bryte Africa Fashion week, Glitz Africa Fashion Week, Mercedez Benz Africa Fashion week which is currently Global Fashion Week, Wearable Art Presentation, Lome Fashion Week and more

I won the best new model of the year in Winneba Fashion Awards. I was also nominated at the Global Style Icon Awards as Discovery Male Model of the year.



I have also featured in some other music videos which included Fameye by Lord Paper, To be a man by Y Blaq which features Kuami Eugene, Talk to your boyfriend by Enam which features Sister Deborah and T’neeya, A song by Jae5 which features Rema and Skepta, etc. I was also on the New York Fashion Week which was a virtual show from Ghana to New York and Vogue.



How can people reach out to you?



People can actually reach out to me through my social media or by email: Jacobmens538@gmail.com and Instagram is @_realthymar



