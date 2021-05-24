Meet Nana Ama, the popular ‘backing voice’ behind most Ghanaian hit songs

• Nana Ama has worked with a lot of popular musicians from the 1990s till date

Nana Ama Dadzie is her name, a Ghanaian who has played the role of a backup singer for a lot of music legends in the country.



Miss Dadzie who has been the ‘backing voice’ behind many hit songs in an interview with KofiTV states her journey and how she started her career at a young age.



Citing Lord Kenya’s ‘Medo’ as the song that shot her into the limelight, Nana Ama said a lot of artistes wanted to work with her after listening to that particular song.



“I did a lot of songs but Lord Kenya’s ‘Medo’ shot me to fame. A lot of artistes at that time wanted to work with me after listening to that song so I became very sought after. I could record for 5 artistes within just a day,” she recounted.

On why she chose to remain strictly a background vocalist instead of becoming a full-time musician, she said:



“I think it’s my calling. I started singing at age six. Then as time went on, I joined the national symphony orchestra and I before I knew it I started singing for people. I couldn’t help myself but to continue in that lane and it has been a blessing,”



