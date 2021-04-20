Meet the woman who sells coconut with her husband to support family

Source: SVTV Africa

Helena Ogyam is a professional seamstress but she helps her husband sell coconut whenever he has other business errands to run.

According to Helena, her husband’s employee has been unavailable hence her decision to help out since the objective is to support their three children.



Speaking with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, Helena indicated that “sometimes, I get knife wounds but it's part of the job. Once I work with a cutlass, it's expected.”



Helena's husband does not only sell the coconut but distributes them to other sellers in different locations. She adds that it is a profitable business.



The mother of 3 sent out a piece of advice to young ladies who prefer to date older men for money.

"It is not good to give your body out for money. All you need is to start something. Often, they want the money in bulk but that cannot happen. You need to begin somewhere,” she cautioned.



Watch the full interview below;



