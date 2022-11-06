2
Menu
Entertainment

Michy begs Ghanaians to pray for Shatta Wale

Video Archive
Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale made headlines after he named his former manager, Bullgod, as a suspect in the 2014 murder of Fennec Okyere leading to calls for his arrest and the opening of the case involving the unsolved murder.

Reacting to the latest development, Michy, a former fiancée and mother to Shatta's son, Majesty, has called for "powerful prayers" on behalf of the Dancehall musician.

According to Michy, she senses danger and hoped that her former partner will not be implicated in the murder case. She explained that her family especially her son, will be affected should the unfortunate happen.

"I would plead with Ghanaians, to support the father of my child, Shatta Wale with powerful prayers. I just pray that the revelations coming in won't bring him further problems because once he is down, it will affect me and our son. So please pray," she appealed to the public during her show on Movement TV.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the Ghana Police Service has reacted to Shatta's allegation and announced that investigations are ongoing.

The police statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, noted that they "have made contact with Shatta Wale, who is cooperating with us on the matter."



Watch our latest programmes below:





OPD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Related Articles: