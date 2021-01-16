Mike Akox drops ‘Patience’ EP featuring Stonebwoy

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

After several weeks and months of putting the ends together, Mike Akox, finally drops the much anticipated EP called “Patience”.

Mike, a perfectionist of the creatives, really made time to work on this project and was sure all the necessary ingredients were spiced in their rightful places.



Getting Stonebwoy for a feature in these times is like searching for needle in the sea but Mike Akox made that possible and has already shot a music video with him on a song “SuperMario” he featured Stonebwoy on.



The 6-tracked EP came up live today, Friday, January 15, 2021. It’s out on All Digital Stores.

“Super Mario”, a power packed Afrobeats cuts which features Stonebwoy came with very clean visuals released today as well.



Watch it here on YouTube:





