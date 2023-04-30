0
Mimi Andani announces the end of Golden Movie Awards

The CEO of Golden Movie Awards, Mimi Andani Michaels, has announced that she will never organize awards due to the myriad of challenges.

She made this announcement on Saturday, April 29, 2023, when she was interviewed by Kwame Dadzie, on Joy FM’s ‘Showbiz A-Z’ show.

According to Mimi, she has never got the needed financial support from Corporate Ghana in the last seven years.

Mimi added that she annually spends over GH¢600,000 to put the event together and through it all, no one has ever bothered to inquire how she gets that whooping sum of money.

She further stated that it has been a herculean task to keep the event going due to the lack of support.

Mimi Andani mentioned that over the years, all the players in the acting space have shown her a lot of support without taking a pesewa from her.

