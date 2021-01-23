Miming has made our artistes lazy - Ace Drummer says

Ace drummer, Ben Koomson has indicated that most of our contemporary artistes have become lazy due to the computerized way of recording.

According to Ben, in his 40 years of playing in a band, the live band is always the best option. Due to technology, musicians do not even bother to learn an instrument.



"As an artiste, you should endeavour to play live. That is when your true vocals are heard. These days they want it the easy way and do not even bother to learn how to play an instrument," Ben told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



Moreover, he added that Ghanaian artistes should be committed to their production works and can always learn from the veterans.

"The young artistes should be humble and willing to learn because there are so many people they can learn from," he stated.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



