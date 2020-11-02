Mishasha releases ‘1 by 1’ music video featuring MzVee

Budding dancehall musician, Mishasha has released visuals of her single ‘1 By 1’ that features MzVee.

The video was directed by Emmanuel Selormey (Selorm).



The collaboration forms part of the “Female Reggae & Dancehall Empowerment” project. The project, among other things, seeks to empower and encourage collaborations between female Reggae/Dancehall artistes in Ghana and across the globe.



It is spearheaded by Red Panther Music and Rave Record, Germany.

Watch the video below:



