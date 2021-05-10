Mix Master Garzy reveals why female artistes are ‘scared’ to offer him free sex

Benjamin Mensah Garzy, popularly known as ‘Mix Master Garzy’ has firmly established that no female musician has ever dared to offer him sex in exchange for his services.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar, the popular sound engineer said his ‘stern’ composure during working hours makes it difficult for female artistes to harass him with sex.



“I won’t even create the atmosphere for you to offer me sex. Nobody has ever dared to do that. You need to understand that its business and for you to try to offer me sex, then it means you’re not a serious artiste,” he stated



“I always talk about respect and with the way I carry myself in my studio it’s difficult for people to approach me with such stuff. They need to understand and follow the process,” he added.



It has been alleged that some music producers in the country demand sex from artistes or vice versa.



The issue which has been topical especially in recent times have seen complaints of abuse and sexual harassment against some record producers.

Watch the video below:











