Mixed reactions as Asake given 24 hours to delete 'blasphemous' video he shot in church

Asake is a popular afrobeats singer

Some netizens have asked Asake to take down the music video of his hit song, 'Bandana' which was shot in a church.

This follows massive protest from Muslims, asking Davido to delete the video of his signee's 'Jaye Lo' track shot in front of a mosque.



The newly released video Davido shared on social media has since sparked massive reactions among netizens after some people were captured dressed in Muslim regalia, dancing in front of a mosque.



This did not go down well with many Muslims as they threatened to boycott Davido's crafts, and in some towns, they organized protests, where a portrait of the singer was even burnt.



However, a video of a Christian calling on Asake to take down the video of his hit song, Bandana, shot in a Church has also emerged.

The young man questioned why Asake who is a Muslim was not condemned after shooting a music video inside a church but Muslims chastised Davido for shooting a music video in front of a Mosque.



As a result, several Christians are calling on the singer, Asake to take down his Bandana video, citing it as equally blasphemous.



While some Christians support the unidentified man's call, others have dispelled the narrative which has been tagged violent.



