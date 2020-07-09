Entertainment

Moans and Cuddles Episode 9: A closer look at why women stay in abusive relationships

Why don’t they just don’t leave such relationships? This is a question often asked by people who have never been in abusive relationships. Those in such toxic relationships know that leaving is a complex situation, and not as simple as it looks or seem on the outside.

Truth is, ending a significant relationship is not easy. When you are psychologically beaten down, financially and physically controlled and threatened by someone you love is even harder when you are isolated from family and friends who would not believe that the abuser is who they are, can be frightening and demoralizing.



There’s always a feeling of confusion, uncertainty, fright and being torn apart just by the thought of decisions such as leaving. Of course, by the time one thinks of leaving, things may already have spiraled out of hand.



But the people being abused are held in place by barriers such as still hoping that their situation will change and that their partner will see reason and return back to who they once were or may be afraid of how their partner will react if they found out that they were trying to leave or confusion, guilt, or self-blame. They May even feel weak and embarrassed because they have stuck around in spite of constant abuses.



Abuse thrives on power and control and leaving, is often the most dangerous time for a victim of abuse because when a victim leaves, they are taking control and threatening the abusive partner’s power, which could cause the abusive partner to retaliate in very destructive ways.

Financial abuse is also common, and occurs when a victim is financially dependent on their abusive partner. Without money, access to resources or even a place to go, it can seem arduous for people to leave the relationship. This feeling of helplessness can be especially strong if the person lives with their abusive partner.



On episode 9 of Moans and Cuddles our guests looked at Abusive Relationships and why it is difficult for women to leave to save their own lives.



Watch full video below:





