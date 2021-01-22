Moans and Cuddles: Introducing sex toys into the bedroom

Relationships can get stale and boring and there are many things we can do to spice it up for long-lasting memories. If you want to spice up your sex life, one of the ways to consider is by introducing sex toys.

Sex toys are intended to make sex more fun, hence the word ‘toys.’ There are various items that enhance sexual pleasure for both men and women, as the main or an added piece to the main sex. If you are just starting out, try gentle items like feathers or soft blindfolds. Or pick out a small, bullet-shaped vibrator, or a clitoral stimulator.”



Wanting to try something new in bed, including introducing sex toys, may not mean that your sex life is boring. It may just mean that one is willing to be exploratory when it comes to pleasuring themselves and their partner during sex, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Sex toys can be an excellent place to start when you’re looking to experiment.



One of the easiest ways to spice up your sex life is to introduce sex toys. All it takes is a playful attitude and a little imagination. There are lots of ways sex toys can enhance your sex life. Couples who talk about their sex life report higher levels of satisfaction, and adding toys to their sexual repertoire can add a higher level of mutual trust.



Bringing up your desire to introduce sex toys to your partner can be a little awkward. Especially if your partner is a typical African. You might be scared about bruising your partner’s ego, after all, no one wants to give the impression that they’re not satisfied with their partner’s act.



You might also be embarrassed or nervous about expressing your sexual needs or about having a curiosity that’s a bit outside your usual bedroom repertoire or traditional norms.

So how do we start the conversation on sex toys? How receptive are people for this adventure? What are perceptions out there about the use of sex toys? Are they addictive as many presume?



Moans and Cuddles guests looked at the usage of sex toys as a means to put some excitement into our sex lives.



