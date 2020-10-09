Mobi out with ‘Oma’ and ‘Superwoman’

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

Budding Nigerian artiste Mobi has released two afrobeat songs titled ‘Oma‘ and ‘Super Woman.

The Hlogistics signee says both songs seek to portray a virtuous, pretty and supportive woman in a man’s life.



‘Oma‘ features Ghana’s Maccasio while ‘Super Woman’ features Jamaica’s Javada

Watch the video below:





