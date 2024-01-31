Moesha’s brother confirms stroke reports, appeals for funds

Moesha and Ebito Bodoung

Barely a few days ago, news reports broke out that Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Bodoung had suffered stroke and was in a critical condition.

The cause of Moesha's stroke is still unknown.



However, her brother, Ebito Bodoung has confirmed the reports and is appealing for funds for her treatment.



According to a GoFundMe account set up in his name to raise funds for Moesha, Ebito Bodoung said that the stroke has impaired her mobility and speech, and that she needs urgent medical attention.



He is asking the public to support him with any amount they can to help Moesha recover.



According to the statement, the funds received will cater for various expenses including therapy sessions and assistive devices.



The account has a target of $10,000 (123,600) and has so far received $570 (7,045.20) in donations.

Read full statement below:



Hi I'm Ebito , my sister Moesha Bodoung sister recently experienced a life-altering stroke, and her journey to recovery has just begun. The impact of stroke on her life has been immense, affecting her mobility, speech, and overall quality of life. But we believe in the power of God ,love, support, and community to bring about positive change!



By contributing to this campaign, you will be directly supporting my sisters rehabilitation journey. These funds will be used to cover medical expenses, therapy sessions, assistive devices, and any other resources needed to aid her recovery.



My goal is to provide my sister with the best possible care and support during this challenging time. We want to help her regain her independence, rebuild her strength, and restore her abilities. Together, we can make a significant impact on her journey to recovery!



Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and generosity. Your support means everything to us and to our beloved sister . Let's come together as a community and make a lasting impact on her journey to recovery!



Please Donate today and be a part of our family's story of resilience and hope. Together, we can make a difference and help our beloved sister on her path to recovery!









ID/OGB



