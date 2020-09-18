Moh hops on cloud nine with new single ‘High Me’

It's only been two months since Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Mohammed Mouazzen aka Moh released ‘Wahala’ and crowned a champion for the #WahalaChallenge. Today, Moh is back with another banger. He’s bringing more vibes and heat with his new single ‘High Me’. Moh is definitely on a roll and in no mood to stop anytime soon.

‘High Me’ is a seductive, sultry tune where Moh talks about how a girl he's just met is giving him a serious high. The song gives you a feel-good vibe and makes you want to fall in love or indulge in a crush.



He teamed up with the sensational Nigerian guitarist, Fiokee who has worked with many Nigerian and international artists such as Teni, Olamide, Simi and Popcaan to bring the whole song to life with the help of Beat Monsta who also did justice to the beat.



“I believe in this song. It’s got a more chill vibe to it than my other singles. Having Fiokee on it, is an honour. He really brought the guitar feel giving it that Spanish Maria “West side story” vibe. Beat Monsta did his thing as well. The production is very crisp, matches my vocals and the guitar aspect perfectly. I know people are going to be keeping this one on repeat. I’ve got another surprise in the works so you guys should lookout for it”, expresses Moh.

‘High Me’ is out on all streaming platforms, so go and download it now!





